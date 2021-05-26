DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at HSBC

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) had its price target raised by stock analysts at HSBC from $26.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “reduce” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 7.73% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DISH. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. DISH Network has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.75.

Shares of DISH opened at $43.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.57. DISH Network has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $47.05.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 17.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DISH Network will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DISH Network news, EVP Timothy A. Messner sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $144,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 13,600 shares of company stock worth $589,044 over the last three months. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in DISH Network by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 34,502,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,824,000 after buying an additional 4,991,543 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DISH Network by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,784,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,813,000 after purchasing an additional 229,708 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DISH Network by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,125,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,224 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP grew its stake in shares of DISH Network by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 3,569,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,220,000 after purchasing an additional 482,600 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of DISH Network by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,622,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,020,000 after purchasing an additional 25,738 shares during the period. 44.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

