nCino (NCNO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, June 2nd. Analysts expect nCino to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $38.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.33 million. On average, analysts expect nCino to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $59.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.35. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.82. nCino has a fifty-two week low of $48.00 and a fifty-two week high of $103.95.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on nCino in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on nCino from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their target price on nCino from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Gabelli upgraded nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. nCino presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.63.

In other news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 11,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $763,115.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,308,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,358,734.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $128,060.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 404,171 shares of company stock valued at $27,500,036.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

