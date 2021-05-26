Thermon Group (THR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:THR opened at $18.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Thermon Group has a 12-month low of $9.98 and a 12-month high of $22.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.42 million, a P/E ratio of -631.79 and a beta of 1.63.

THR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thermon Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Thermon Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

In other Thermon Group news, SVP Der Salm Johannes Rene Van sold 3,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $73,359.72. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Thermon Group Company Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, instrument and control products, process heaters, environmental heaters, and related products and services.

