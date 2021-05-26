JOYY (YY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information services provider reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($2.95). JOYY had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 41.29%. The company had revenue of $579.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. On average, analysts expect JOYY to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get JOYY alerts:

Shares of JOYY stock opened at $84.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.74. JOYY has a 12-month low of $57.25 and a 12-month high of $148.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 16th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -93.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.80.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.