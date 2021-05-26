Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $590.00 price target on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on TSLA. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Tesla to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. FIX raised Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $438.90.

TSLA stock opened at $604.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 604.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Tesla has a 12 month low of $157.00 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $669.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $680.88.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total transaction of $719,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,490,659.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $1,097,327.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 111,153 shares of company stock worth $78,833,232. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,971,355 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,973,095,000 after acquiring an additional 404,120 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Tesla by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,262,415 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,518,715,000 after acquiring an additional 167,974 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $5,497,219,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,864,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,058,655 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,710,897,000 after purchasing an additional 297,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.76% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

