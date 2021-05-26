Roth Capital Lowers Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) Price Target to $11.00

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Roth Capital from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 109.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vivos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st.

NASDAQ:VVOS opened at $5.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.33. Vivos Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $14.41.

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vivos Therapeutics will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $1,125,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics by 16.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 348,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after buying an additional 48,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Vivos Therapeutics Company Profile

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of technology solutions for patients with sleep disordered breathing (SDB) comprising mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). The company's solutions cover proprietary alternatives for treating mild-to-moderate OSA; craniofacial and anatomical anomalies that are associated with mild-to-moderate OSA.

