UDG Healthcare’s (UDG) “Sector Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

UDG Healthcare (LON:UDG)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,023 ($13.37) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.40% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of UDG Healthcare from GBX 920 ($12.02) to GBX 975 ($12.74) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of UDG Healthcare to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 880 ($11.50) to GBX 1,023 ($13.37) in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 990.20 ($12.94).

Shares of UDG stock opened at GBX 1,059 ($13.84) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 892.48 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 809.63. UDG Healthcare has a 12 month low of GBX 677.41 ($8.85) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,078 ($14.08).

In other news, insider Shane Cooke bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 762 ($9.96) per share, for a total transaction of £95,250 ($124,444.73).

UDG Healthcare Company Profile

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ashfield and Sharp. The Ashfield segment offers commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the areas of advisory, communications, and commercial and clinical services.

