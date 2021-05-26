Traders Purchase High Volume of Element Solutions Call Options (NYSE:ESI)

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 20,238 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,581% compared to the typical volume of 1,204 call options.

Shares of Element Solutions stock opened at $22.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.16. Element Solutions has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $23.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.68.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Element Solutions had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $550.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Element Solutions will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a positive change from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.83%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Element Solutions by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,459,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,874,000 after purchasing an additional 665,283 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 30.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 105,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 24,844 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 528,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,364,000 after buying an additional 82,175 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,874,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 42,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

ESI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Element Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

