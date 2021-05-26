Traders Purchase Large Volume of Shake Shack Call Options (NYSE:SHAK)

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 25,162 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 890% compared to the typical volume of 2,541 call options.

Shares of Shake Shack stock opened at $88.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.40. Shake Shack has a 1-year low of $47.12 and a 1-year high of $138.38. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.60 and a beta of 1.73.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.89 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 7.46%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Shake Shack will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total value of $12,818,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,782.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total value of $183,871.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,136.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 14.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHAK. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,842,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,315,000 after buying an additional 1,058,958 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,903,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,613,000 after buying an additional 537,835 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,563,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,646,000 after buying an additional 500,504 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,946,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 1,633.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 236,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,666,000 after buying an additional 222,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on Shake Shack from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Shake Shack from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Truist increased their price target on Shake Shack from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Shake Shack from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Shake Shack from $107.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.83.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

