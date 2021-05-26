Altice USA Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ATUS)

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 4,826 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 912% compared to the typical volume of 477 put options.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ATUS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Altice USA from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. FIX downgraded Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Altice USA from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down from $41.00) on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Altice USA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.47.

In other news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $908,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,460.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles Stewart sold 12,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total value of $477,338.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,473,419 shares in the company, valued at $54,428,097.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 194,734 shares of company stock valued at $7,072,900. Corporate insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATUS. Ossiam bought a new stake in Altice USA during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Infini Master Fund purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altice USA by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 58.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATUS stock opened at $36.43 on Wednesday. Altice USA has a 12-month low of $21.97 and a 12-month high of $38.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 1.11.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.27. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 528.76% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Altice USA will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

