Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Raised to “Buy” at UBS Group

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) was upgraded by UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EUXTF. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Euronext in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Euronext in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronext in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:EUXTF opened at $102.72 on Monday. Euronext has a 1-year low of $88.50 and a 1-year high of $122.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.64.

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

