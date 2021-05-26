Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ANFGF. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Shares of ANFGF stock opened at $22.53 on Monday. Antofagasta has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.80.
Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃvar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.
