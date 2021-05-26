Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ANFGF. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of ANFGF stock opened at $22.53 on Monday. Antofagasta has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.80.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

