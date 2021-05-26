UBS Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY)

Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

CBGPY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Close Brothers Group stock opened at $46.17 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.20. Close Brothers Group has a 1-year low of $24.38 and a 1-year high of $53.10.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

