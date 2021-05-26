CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CNX Resources in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.24. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CNX Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist Securities downgraded CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CNX Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist downgraded CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CNX Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of CNX opened at $13.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.60. CNX Resources has a fifty-two week low of $7.97 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.83 and its 200-day moving average is $12.64.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $473.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.43 million. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 2.8% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 27,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 1.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 57,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 6.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 178,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 216,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

