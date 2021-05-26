FY2021 EPS Estimates for Trevali Mining Co. Raised by National Bank Financial (TSE:TV)

Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Trevali Mining in a report released on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.04. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $0.35 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Trevali Mining’s FY2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$91.12 million for the quarter.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.35 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$0.30 price objective on shares of Trevali Mining in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$0.25.

Shares of TV stock opened at C$0.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.21. Trevali Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.06 and a 12 month high of C$0.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$232.44 million and a PE ratio of -2.22.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

