KeyCorp Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Otter Tail in a report released on Sunday, May 23rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $2.57 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.47. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Otter Tail’s FY2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.09 EPS.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $261.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on OTTR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Otter Tail in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.33.

Shares of Otter Tail stock opened at $46.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.71. Otter Tail has a 1-year low of $35.36 and a 1-year high of $49.45. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Otter Tail by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Otter Tail in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,387,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Otter Tail by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Otter Tail by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 84,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Otter Tail in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,091,000. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

