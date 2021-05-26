Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Lowered by Capital One Financial

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) – Capital One Financial dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Devon Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 21st. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.44. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DVN. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Devon Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Johnson Rice raised shares of Devon Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.64.

Shares of DVN opened at $25.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.03, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 3.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.66. Devon Energy has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $27.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -488.89%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 46.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.