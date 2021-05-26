Capital One Financial Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) – Capital One Financial cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 19th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.23. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on APLE. Barclays upped their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

APLE stock opened at $15.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.80 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.33 and a 200-day moving average of $13.95. Apple Hospitality REIT has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $16.08.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 41.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLE. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,836,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,933,000 after buying an additional 53,390 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 513.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 695,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,336,000 after purchasing an additional 582,110 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,234 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 66,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the period. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 12,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $196,969.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,065,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,246,160.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Howard E. Woolley acquired 1,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.66 per share, with a total value of $29,988.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,988.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,508 shares of company stock valued at $568,087 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

