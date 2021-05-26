Sanderson Farms (SAFM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.29 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.15. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $909.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.07 million. On average, analysts expect Sanderson Farms to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SAFM stock opened at $166.57 on Wednesday. Sanderson Farms has a twelve month low of $108.57 and a twelve month high of $177.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $166.96 and its 200-day moving average is $149.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 48.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is presently -429.27%.

In other Sanderson Farms news, Director Toni D. Cooley sold 2,551 shares of Sanderson Farms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.53, for a total transaction of $409,512.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,104,431.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Phil K. Livingston sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total value of $109,676.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,533,583.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SAFM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Sanderson Farms from $120.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Sanderson Farms from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens downgraded Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.25.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

