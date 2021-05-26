Head-To-Head Contrast: PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) vs. CBM Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBMB)

PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) and CBM Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBMB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.5% of PDL Community Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.4% of CBM Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of PDL Community Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of CBM Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares PDL Community Bancorp and CBM Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDL Community Bancorp 10.44% 4.74% 0.57% CBM Bancorp 8.79% 1.69% 0.38%

Volatility & Risk

PDL Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CBM Bancorp has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PDL Community Bancorp and CBM Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDL Community Bancorp $66.59 million 3.00 $3.85 million N/A N/A CBM Bancorp $10.34 million 4.98 $940,000.00 N/A N/A

PDL Community Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than CBM Bancorp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for PDL Community Bancorp and CBM Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PDL Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A CBM Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

PDL Community Bancorp beats CBM Bancorp on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

PDL Community Bancorp Company Profile

PDL Community Bancorp operates as the holding company for Ponce Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily in the New York City metropolitan area. The company provides deposit accounts, including demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts; and individual retirement accounts. It also offers mortgage loans consisting of one-to-four family real estate loans, including residential investor-owned and owner-occupied, multifamily residential, and nonresidential property loans, as well as construction and land loans; commercial and industrial business loans; consumer loans; and lines of credit. In addition, the company invests in securities. It operates a network of 13 banking offices, which include 4 branches in Bronx, 2 branches in Manhattan, 3 branches in Queens, and 3 branches in Brooklyn, New York; and 1 branch in Union City, New Jersey. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in Bronx, New York. PDL Community Bancorp is a subsidiary of Ponce Bank Mutual Holding Company.

CBM Bancorp Company Profile

CBM Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank of Maryland. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, time deposits, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as savings and individual retirement accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family residential real estate loans, nonresidential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial business loans, and consumer loans. It also invests in various investment securities. The company operates through a main office located in Baltimore County, Maryland; and three branch offices located in Arbutus, Bel Air, and Pasadena, Maryland. CBM Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

