Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 41.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AVAH. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research report on Monday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Aveanna Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.65.

Aveanna Healthcare stock opened at $11.29 on Monday. Aveanna Healthcare has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $12.18.

In other news, CFO David Afshar acquired 4,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,994.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,611.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

