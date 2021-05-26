Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 41.72% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AVAH. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research report on Monday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Aveanna Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.65.
Aveanna Healthcare stock opened at $11.29 on Monday. Aveanna Healthcare has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $12.18.
Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile
Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.
Read More: Moving Average (MA)
Receive News & Ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aveanna Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.