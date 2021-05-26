Critical Contrast: Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) versus Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) and Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bank First and Sterling Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank First $124.22 million 4.36 $38.05 million $5.07 13.83 Sterling Bancorp $1.15 billion 4.24 $225.77 million $1.20 21.10

Sterling Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Bank First. Bank First is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sterling Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Bank First pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Sterling Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Bank First pays out 16.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sterling Bancorp pays out 23.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bank First has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Sterling Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Bank First is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Bank First and Sterling Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank First 33.13% 14.58% 1.56% Sterling Bancorp 28.38% 7.69% 1.12%

Volatility and Risk

Bank First has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sterling Bancorp has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.9% of Bank First shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.3% of Sterling Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Bank First shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Sterling Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Bank First and Sterling Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank First 0 1 0 0 2.00 Sterling Bancorp 0 3 5 0 2.63

Bank First presently has a consensus target price of $60.00, suggesting a potential downside of 14.41%. Sterling Bancorp has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential downside of 5.21%. Given Sterling Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sterling Bancorp is more favorable than Bank First.

Bank First Company Profile

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, and consumers in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products. The company's loan products include real estate loans, including commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and home equity loans; commercial and industrial loans for working capital, accounts receivable, inventory financing, and other business purposes; construction and development loans; residential 1-4 family loans; and consumer loans for personal and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment loans. It also provides credit cards; ATM processing; insurance; data processing and information technology; investment and safekeeping; treasury management; and online, telephone, and mobile banking services. It operates through 22 offices in Manitowoc, Outagamie, Brown, Winnebago, Sheboygan, Waupaca, Ozaukee, Monroe, and Jefferson counties in Wisconsin. The company was formerly known as Bank First National Corporation and changed its name to Bank First Corporation in June 2019. Bank First Corporation was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, asset-based, payroll finance, warehouse, factored receivables, equipment finance, public sector finance, and commercial real estate, such as multi-family loans; residential and commercial mortgage loans; consumer loans, such as homeowner loans, home equity lines of credit, new and used automobile loans, and personal unsecured loans; and acquisition, development, and construction loans. The company also engages in the third-party provider to sell mutual funds and annuities; and provision of annuity and wealth management products. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 76 full-service retail and commercial financial centers in the New York Metro Market and the New York Suburban Market. Sterling Bancorp was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, New York.

