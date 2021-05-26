Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

BMWYY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. AlphaValue raised Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

OTCMKTS BMWYY opened at $35.18 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.90. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $18.61 and a 12 month high of $36.99.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

