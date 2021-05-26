DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $273.62.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, March 12th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of DOCU opened at $195.68 on Wednesday. DocuSign has a one year low of $118.21 and a one year high of $290.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $209.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.77. The stock has a market cap of $38.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.52 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $430.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.95 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.74% and a negative return on equity of 29.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that DocuSign will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total value of $2,567,120.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 219,430 shares in the company, valued at $42,242,469.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.19, for a total transaction of $1,242,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 202,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,383,327.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,087 shares of company stock valued at $7,941,460 in the last quarter. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign by 43.7% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 115.3% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 9,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 1.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the first quarter worth about $520,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 189.9% during the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 9,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

