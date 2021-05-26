SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.38.

SITC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded SITE Centers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist upped their target price on SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Mizuho upped their target price on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SITE Centers from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday.

In other SITE Centers news, Director Terrance R. Ahern sold 10,000 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total value of $142,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 194,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,949.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander Otto sold 8,500,000 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $122,740,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,689,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,202,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,599,624 shares of company stock valued at $124,187,641 over the last quarter. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the 4th quarter worth $23,956,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,146,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,223,000 after buying an additional 1,864,861 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,215,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,723,000 after buying an additional 1,547,457 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 4,915,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,743,000 after buying an additional 1,205,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 2,076,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,163,000 after buying an additional 1,097,220 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SITC opened at $14.52 on Wednesday. SITE Centers has a 1-year low of $5.64 and a 1-year high of $15.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -726.00 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.41 and a 200-day moving average of $12.25.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.18). SITE Centers had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The business had revenue of $119.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that SITE Centers will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

