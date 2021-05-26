Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a $40.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 50.66% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Johnson Rice started coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Shoals Technologies Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.17.

Shoals Technologies Group stock opened at $26.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 88.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.28. Shoals Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $20.94 and a 12 month high of $44.04.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHLS. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,133,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth $276,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth $482,000. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at $696,000. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

