BELLUS Health’s (BLU) Buy Rating Reiterated at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reiterated their buy rating on shares of BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) in a research note released on Sunday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

BLU has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on BELLUS Health in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BELLUS Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.78.

Shares of NASDAQ BLU opened at $3.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $285.93 million, a PE ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 0.26. BELLUS Health has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $12.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.07 and a 200-day moving average of $3.65.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). BELLUS Health had a negative return on equity of 28.96% and a negative net margin of 249,173.31%. Analysts predict that BELLUS Health will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLU. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health in the 1st quarter worth $146,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000. 57.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BELLUS Health Company Profile

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

