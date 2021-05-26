Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $16.51, but opened at $17.54. Lindblad Expeditions shares last traded at $17.86, with a volume of 864 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CEO Dolf A. Berle bought 21,952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.49 per share, for a total transaction of $361,988.48. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 21,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,988.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 38.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LIND shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

The company has a market cap of $867.20 million, a PE ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 2.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.92 and its 200 day moving average is $16.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.11). Analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIND. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. 55.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile (NASDAQ:LIND)

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of nine owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand, as well as offers bike tours.

