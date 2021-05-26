Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Sees Large Volume Increase on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday after Alembic Global Advisors upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. Approximately 1,112,575 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 17,467,311 shares.The stock last traded at $24.01 and had previously closed at $21.07.

SPCE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Virgin Galactic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.77.

In related news, Director Chamath Palihapitiya sold 3,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $109,368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,910,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,235,101.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 1,484,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total transaction of $39,860,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,484,000 shares of company stock worth $200,490,240. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 125.0% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. 23.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.18.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.24). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.86) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

