EQT Co. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EQT in a report issued on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.16). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for EQT’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of EQT from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of EQT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of EQT from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of EQT from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $20.62 on Monday. EQT has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $23.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of -6.25, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.95.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the first quarter worth $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in EQT in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in EQT by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EQT in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in EQT by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.