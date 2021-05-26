First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Compass Point raised their price target on the stock from $200.00 to $215.00. Compass Point currently has a buy rating on the stock. First Republic Bank traded as high as $192.05 and last traded at $190.81, with a volume of 2908 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $190.46.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FRC. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Republic Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.19.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 291.7% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 75.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $181.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. This is a boost from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 15.15%.

About First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

