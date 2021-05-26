Alstom (EPA:ALO) Given a €48.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Alstom (EPA:ALO) has been given a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ALO. Credit Suisse Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on Alstom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on Alstom and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Societe Generale set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Alstom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on Alstom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Alstom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €50.67 ($59.61).

ALO opened at €45.14 ($53.11) on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €45.20 and a 200-day moving average of €44.26. Alstom has a fifty-two week low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a fifty-two week high of €37.37 ($43.96).

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives, and electric buses; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

