Clovis Oncology Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 21,138 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,320% compared to the average volume of 618 put options.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Clovis Oncology from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of CLVS stock opened at $5.02 on Wednesday. Clovis Oncology has a 1-year low of $4.08 and a 1-year high of $11.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.93. The company has a market cap of $524.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.67.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $38.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.84 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Clovis Oncology will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas C. Harding sold 7,367 shares of Clovis Oncology stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $44,128.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Clovis Oncology by 394.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in Clovis Oncology during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Clovis Oncology during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clovis Oncology during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Clovis Oncology during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

