Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $10.50 to $10.75. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Approximately 440,661 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 6,429,845 shares.The stock last traded at $12.03 and had previously closed at $11.94.

GFI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gold Fields from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Gold Fields in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Gold Fields currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.61.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GFI. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 56.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 731,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,943,000 after purchasing an additional 263,574 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the first quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the first quarter valued at approximately $712,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 32.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.72.

About Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.24 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 52.1 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 116.0 million ounces.

