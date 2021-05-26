Sensyne Health (LON:SENS) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Sensyne Health (LON:SENS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 96.20% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of Sensyne Health stock opened at GBX 158 ($2.06) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.83. Sensyne Health has a twelve month low of GBX 26.10 ($0.34) and a twelve month high of GBX 190 ($2.48). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 163.64 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 151.87. The firm has a market cap of £260.38 million and a PE ratio of -7.90.
About Sensyne Health
