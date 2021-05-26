Sensyne Health (LON:SENS) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Sensyne Health (LON:SENS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 96.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Sensyne Health stock opened at GBX 158 ($2.06) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.83. Sensyne Health has a twelve month low of GBX 26.10 ($0.34) and a twelve month high of GBX 190 ($2.48). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 163.64 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 151.87. The firm has a market cap of £260.38 million and a PE ratio of -7.90.

About Sensyne Health

Sensyne Health plc is a healthcare technology company that creates value from accelerating the discovery and development of new medicines and improving patient care through the analysis of real-world evidence from large databases of anonymised patient data in collaboration with NHS Trusts. These anonymised patient data are ethically sourced in that any analysis of anonymised patient data (and hence the Company’s access to it) must be pre-approved for each programme on a case-by-case basis by the relevant NHS Trusts.

