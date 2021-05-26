thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) Given a €9.60 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) has been assigned a €9.60 ($11.29) price target by Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.63% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Independent Research set a €11.20 ($13.18) target price on thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. thyssenkrupp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €12.87 ($15.14).

FRA TKA opened at €9.54 ($11.22) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €10.76 and a 200-day moving average of €9.35. thyssenkrupp has a 52 week low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a 52 week high of €27.01 ($31.78).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

