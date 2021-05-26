Silverback Therapeutics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SBTX) Lock-Up Period To Expire on June 2nd

Silverback Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:SBTX) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, June 2nd. Silverback Therapeutics had issued 11,500,000 shares in its public offering on December 4th. The total size of the offering was $241,500,000 based on an initial share price of $21.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Silverback Therapeutics from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Silverback Therapeutics from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Silverback Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Silverback Therapeutics from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

Shares of SBTX stock opened at $25.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $874.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21. Silverback Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $23.69 and a twelve month high of $63.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.71.

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.18). As a group, equities analysts expect that Silverback Therapeutics will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,548,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,962,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $835,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

Silverback Therapeutics Company Profile

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

