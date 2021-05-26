Canaccord Genuity Lowers Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Price Target to GBX 1,515

Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 1,685 ($22.01) to GBX 1,515 ($19.79) in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kainos Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($20.90) price target on shares of Kainos Group in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

KNOS stock opened at GBX 1,390 ($18.16) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,516.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,335.17. The company has a market cap of £1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.70. Kainos Group has a twelve month low of GBX 682 ($8.91) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,718 ($22.45).

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services and platforms for public and private organizations in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division delivers customized online digital solutions, including digital transformation, artificial intelligence, data, cloud, design, consulting, and internet of things principally for public sector, commercial sector, and healthcare organizations.

