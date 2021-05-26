Impel NeuroPharma, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:IMPL) Quiet Period To End on June 2nd

Impel NeuroPharma’s (NASDAQ:IMPL) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, June 2nd. Impel NeuroPharma had issued 5,333,334 shares in its IPO on April 23rd. The total size of the offering was $80,000,010 based on an initial share price of $15.00. During Impel NeuroPharma’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

IMPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Impel NeuroPharma in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Impel NeuroPharma in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Impel NeuroPharma in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:IMPL opened at $12.66 on Wednesday. Impel NeuroPharma has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $15.89.

In other Impel NeuroPharma news, major shareholder Vivo Capital Viii, Llc purchased 575,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $8,625,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 98,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,483,905. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

About Impel NeuroPharma

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is TRUDHESA, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.

