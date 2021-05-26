Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $36.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Purple Innovation Inc. designs and manufactures products which include mattresses, pillows and cushions, using its patented Hyper-Elastic Polymer(R). The Company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional retail partners and third party online retailers. Purple Innovation Inc., formerly known as Global Partner Acquisition Corp., is based in Alpine, Utah. “

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Purple Innovation from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of PRPL opened at $28.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 2,889.00, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.79 and its 200-day moving average is $32.80. Purple Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $13.23 and a fifty-two week high of $41.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 68.88%. The company had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.25 million. The firm’s revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Purple Innovation will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRPL. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,254,000. RBF Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 44,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $903,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Purple Innovation (PRPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.