KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) – Truist Securiti increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for KnowBe4 in a report released on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Fishbein now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.04). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for KnowBe4’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on KnowBe4 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of KnowBe4 from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.54.

KnowBe4 stock opened at $17.85 on Monday. KnowBe4 has a 1-year low of $16.77 and a 1-year high of $26.98.

In other news, major shareholder Vii Gp Ltd. Vepf purchased 1,875,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lars Letonoff sold 252,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $4,045,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

