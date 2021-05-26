Boston Scientific Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BSX)

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 60,949 call options on the company. This is an increase of 630% compared to the typical volume of 8,349 call options.

BSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.58.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

BSX opened at $43.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.73 and a 200-day moving average of $37.97. The company has a market capitalization of $61.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 430.30, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.88. Boston Scientific has a 1-year low of $32.99 and a 1-year high of $44.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 7,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $299,254.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,963.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 48,439 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total transaction of $2,130,347.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 187,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,250,516.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,990 shares of company stock valued at $2,999,086. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,659,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,194,787,000 after buying an additional 33,630,705 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $509,837,000. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in Boston Scientific by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 29,990,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,078,173,000 after purchasing an additional 11,161,162 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $342,182,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Boston Scientific by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,306,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $765,951,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520,351 shares during the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.