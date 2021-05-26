Yumanity Therapeutics (YMTX) versus Its Competitors Head-To-Head Comparison

Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ: YMTX) is one of 832 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Yumanity Therapeutics to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Yumanity Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yumanity Therapeutics N/A -125.46% -72.15% Yumanity Therapeutics Competitors -2,655.04% -115.52% -28.56%

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Yumanity Therapeutics and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yumanity Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Yumanity Therapeutics Competitors 4581 17532 38613 766 2.58

Yumanity Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 154.36%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 56.00%. Given Yumanity Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Yumanity Therapeutics is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Yumanity Therapeutics and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Yumanity Therapeutics $6.90 million -$57.49 million -0.64 Yumanity Therapeutics Competitors $1.73 billion $126.47 million -2.13

Yumanity Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Yumanity Therapeutics. Yumanity Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Yumanity Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Yumanity Therapeutics has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yumanity Therapeutics’ peers have a beta of 1.28, meaning that their average stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Yumanity Therapeutics peers beat Yumanity Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Yumanity Therapeutics

Yumanity Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of treatments for neurodegenerative diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses on discovering disease-modifying therapies to treat Parkinson's disease, dementia with Lewy bodies, multiple system atrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, frontotemporal lobar degeneration, and Alzheimer's diseases. Its lead program is YTX-7739, a novel small molecule for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and related disorders of a-synuclein that is in Phase I clinical trial. The company is also developing YTX-9184 for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies. Yumanity Therapeutics Inc. has a strategic research and development collaboration agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

