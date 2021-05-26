Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tsakos Energy Navigation is a leading provider of international seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. It was incorporated in 1993 as an exempted company under the laws of Bermuda under the name Maritime Investment Fund Limited. In 1996, Maritime Investment Fund Limited was renamed MIF Limited. Their common shares were listed in 1993 on the Oslo Stock Exchange and the Bermuda Stock Exchange although they delisted from the OSE in March 2005 due to limited trading. The Company’s shares are no longer actively traded on the Bermuda exchange. In July 2001, the Company’s name was changed to Tsakos Energy Navigation to enhance their brand recognition in the tanker industry, particularly among charterers. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Tsakos Energy Navigation currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.31.

Shares of NYSE:TNP opened at $9.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 1 year low of $7.06 and a 1 year high of $15.90.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shipping company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $91.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.31 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 5.26%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tsakos Energy Navigation will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 96,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,620 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. 19.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 61 conventional tankers, two LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

