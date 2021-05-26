Traders Buy High Volume of Eton Pharmaceuticals Call Options (NASDAQ:ETON)

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 2,603 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,396% compared to the average volume of 174 call options.

ETON opened at $8.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 9.46 and a quick ratio of 9.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.25. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.38 and a 1 year high of $10.30. The stock has a market cap of $207.34 million, a P/E ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 1.24.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Equities analysts expect that Eton Pharmaceuticals will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Eton Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Harrow Health, Inc. sold 1,518,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $10,626,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,982,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,874,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 12.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETON. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,052,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,560,000 after acquiring an additional 59,350 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 11,778 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,548 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.31% of the company’s stock.

ETON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers Biorphen, a phenylephrine injection for the treatment of clinically important hypotension resulting primarily from vasodilation in the setting of anesthesia; Alkindi Sprinkle, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; and Alaway Preservative Free, a preservative-free ophthalmic product to treat allergic conjunctivitis.

