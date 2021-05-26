The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) to Release Earnings on Thursday

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 27th. Analysts expect The Toronto-Dominion Bank to post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.66. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. On average, analysts expect The Toronto-Dominion Bank to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TD stock opened at $73.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.06. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $41.51 and a 12-month high of $73.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.6314 dividend. This is a boost from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 62.16%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial cut shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.14.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

