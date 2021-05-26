Christian Chammas Sells 174,804 Shares of Vivo Energy plc (LON:VVO) Stock

Vivo Energy plc (LON:VVO) insider Christian Chammas sold 174,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.38), for a total value of £185,292.24 ($242,085.50).

VVO opened at GBX 104.60 ($1.37) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £1.33 billion and a PE ratio of 24.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 102.94 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 90.68. Vivo Energy plc has a 52-week low of GBX 65.20 ($0.85) and a 52-week high of GBX 110.90 ($1.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Get Vivo Energy alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is an increase from Vivo Energy’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 3.04%. Vivo Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.62%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Vivo Energy from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 166 ($2.17) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday.

Vivo Energy Company Profile

Vivo Energy plc operates as a retailer and distributor of fuels and lubricants in Africa. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial, and Lubricants. The Retail segment sells petrol and diesel fuels at Shell and Engen-branded service stations; operates convenience retail shops, and quick service and fast casual restaurants; and provides other services, including lubricant bays, car washes, and ATMs.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Vivo Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivo Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.