Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:BNL)

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Broadstone Net Lease in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 24th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now anticipates that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.35. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Broadstone Net Lease’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BNL. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Broadstone Net Lease stock opened at $21.99 on Tuesday. Broadstone Net Lease has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $22.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.80.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 19.19%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This is an increase from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently 70.92%.

In other Broadstone Net Lease news, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $62,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,758,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,539 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 80.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,345,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,529,000 after buying an additional 1,942,556 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 4,280,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,806,000 after buying an additional 24,651 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,025,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,813,000 after buying an additional 15,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 23.2% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,814,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,806,000 after buying an additional 718,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.53% of the company’s stock.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

