VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Virtra Systems, Inc., headquartered in Houston, Texas, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells personal computer and non-personal computer-based products for training/simulation and advertising/promotion markets. VirTra designs and manufactures two distinct product lines comprising the world’s first 360-degree firearms training simulators: the IVR 4G military series, and the IVR HD law enforcement series. The HD law enforcement series delivers incredible decision making scenarios, 360-degree situational awareness, use-of-force training, real-world marksmanship, digital shoot-house, and of course marksmanship courses (from basic to advanced). The 4G military series delivers military skills training exercises, marksmanship and qualification courses (from basic to advanced), real-world marksmanship, immersive combat simulation, and digital shoot-house (CQB and MOUT training). “

Get VirTra alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Roth Capital boosted their price target on VirTra from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised VirTra from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

NASDAQ VTSI opened at $5.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.23 million, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.12. VirTra has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $10.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.68.

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 million. VirTra had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 12.49%. On average, equities research analysts expect that VirTra will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTSI. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of VirTra in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VirTra in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $352,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VirTra in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,132,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VirTra in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of VirTra in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VirTra Company Profile

VirTra, Inc provides force training simulators, firearms training simulators, and driving simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and commercial markets worldwide. The company's products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces or budgets; V-100, a single-screen firearms training simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; and V-ST PRO, a realistic single screen firearms shooting and skills training simulator.

Featured Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VirTra (VTSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VirTra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VirTra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.