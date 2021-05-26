Afya (AFYA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $64.01 million for the quarter. Afya had a net margin of 25.22% and a return on equity of 12.51%. On average, analysts expect Afya to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:AFYA opened at $21.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95 and a beta of 1.34. Afya has a 1-year low of $16.85 and a 1-year high of $29.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.41.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AFYA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Afya from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered Afya from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group raised Afya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Afya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.84.

About Afya

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

